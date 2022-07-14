News Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Alicia Keys Readies 'Keys II' Deluxe Album With Brent Faiyaz, Lucky Daye / 07.14.2022

It’s on again.

Alicia Keys has announced a deluxe edition of her 2021 double album Keys. According to Rolling Stone, Keys II will feature new songs, remixes, and more.

Some of the new tracks include “Trillions” featuring Brent Faiyaz (Keys also appears on “Ghetto Gatsby” on Faiyaz’s album Wasteland) and “Stay” with Lucky Daye, who she previously collaborated with on the Khalid-assisted “Come for Me.” Keys II also includes a pair of remixes for the non-album cut “In Common.”

Surpriiiise ! I’ve been feeling all the love lately, the tour is going soooo crazy!! So I decided – why not give them a deluxe??🤪🤪 KEYS 2 Pre-Order goes live tomorrow! AND I Added some extra special NEW vibes for you 💜💥💜💥💜 pic.twitter.com/6ehKWspZNC — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) July 13, 2022

The original Keys was released in December 2021 and consisted of two sides, “Originals” and the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced “Unlocked” version. The 26-track set included appearances from Pusha T, Brandi Carlile, Swae Lee, and more.

Keys II is now available for pre-order ahead of its Aug. 12 release. Along with the announcement, she released a new video for the “Unlocked” track “Come for Me.”

Alicia is currently on her “Alicia + Keys World Tour” across Europe. The North American leg kicks off Aug. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.