News Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lauren London Reveals Advice Diddy Gave Her Before Nipsey Hussle's Funeral / 07.14.2022

Diddy helped Lauren London get through one of the most difficult times in her life.

In a rare interview with Angie Martinez for her IRL Podcast, the 37-year-old actress reflected on Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death and the “surreal” moment attending his memorial service in April 2019.

“I can honestly say God was carrying me through out, that wasn’t me. That was all God,” said London, who delivered an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend at L.A.’s Staples Center. “‘Cause there was no way… I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was gonna wear sweats.”

London reveals that she had no interest in getting dressed up, but Diddy helped her find the strength she needed to pull through that tough moment.

“Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look, boo. You have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility,'” she recalled.

London went on to call Puff a “real brother,” adding, “He was like, ‘Show up with your head up.'”

In hindsight, she doesn’t know how she was able to deal with such grief. “I really think God just carried me through that ’cause I don’t know how I stood on two feet. I was just there. It was like I was floating through it. I don’t remember half of it.”

London, who has a 5-year-old son Kross with Nipsey, admits she has felt like giving up, but her kids keep her going.

“I feel like my kids deserve happiness. My kids deserve a very happy mom,” said London, who is also a mother to Kameron, her 12-year-old son from her previous relationship with Lil Wayne. “They deserve joy. Why would I rob them of that? So that gets me up.”

When it comes to her kids, she doesn’t hide the harsh realities of the world. “It was real and I was very honest with them. This is life. I’m not gonna pretend this doesn’t exist,” she said. “This is sadness. I think it’s just a choice in parenting. I’m very transparent with my kids ’cause I don’t want them to have a false reality of life. I want them to be strapped up and ready to go.”

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Eric Holder in the murder of Nipsey. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.