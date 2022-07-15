Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Twerks On Stage at Megan Thee Stallion Show

By Devin
  /  07.15.2022

Erykah Badu is getting in on Hot Girl Summer.

Megan Thee Stallion invited her fellow Texan to join her for a twerk session while performing at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland on Thursday. The crowd went wild when the 51-year-old singer, who co-headlined the festival with Meg, jumped on stage and showed out.

Wearing a white tee and denim shorts with a red bandana wrapped around her head, Badu got on all fours while Meg performed her song “Kitty Kat.”

Badu’s booty-shaking skills even took Megan by surprise. “When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me,” Megan remarked. “I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland 🇨🇭 Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T.”

Badu recapped the twerk fest on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while a stunned Megan looked on. “Badu just popped off hot girl summer in the Switzerland alps w/ home girl Megan .. Texas baby,” she wrote.

“HAhHA… I love Meg!” she later added.

Megan’s European tour continues with a performance at the Positivus Festival in Latvia. She was slated to hit the stage today, but her set was delayed a day after her plane experienced mechanical issues.

She will return to the U.S. for a performance at the GMA Summer Concert Series on Aug. 12.

News
Erykah Badu
Megan Thee Stallion

TRENDING
News

Bow Wow Responds to Orlando Brown Saying He Has 'Bomb Ass P**sy'

By Devin
07.14.2022
News

T-Pain Says Chris Brown Suffers From 'Princess Complex'

By Devin
07.12.2022
News

JAY-Z Says He Doesn't Charge for Features

When it comes to features, JAY-Z has no price tag. During his interview with Kevin ...
By Devin
07.15.2022
News

Drake Teases New Music, Says He's 'Back Going Crazy'

By Devin
07.12.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories