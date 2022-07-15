News Erykah Badu Twerks On Stage at Megan Thee Stallion Show / 07.15.2022

Erykah Badu is getting in on Hot Girl Summer.

Megan Thee Stallion invited her fellow Texan to join her for a twerk session while performing at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland on Thursday. The crowd went wild when the 51-year-old singer, who co-headlined the festival with Meg, jumped on stage and showed out.

Wearing a white tee and denim shorts with a red bandana wrapped around her head, Badu got on all fours while Meg performed her song “Kitty Kat.”

Badu’s booty-shaking skills even took Megan by surprise. “When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me,” Megan remarked. “I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland 🇨🇭 Real mf TEXAS SH!T REAL MF HOT GIRL SH!T.”

Badu recapped the twerk fest on Instagram, posting a photo of herself while a stunned Megan looked on. “Badu just popped off hot girl summer in the Switzerland alps w/ home girl Megan .. Texas baby,” she wrote.

“HAhHA… I love Meg!” she later added.

Megan’s European tour continues with a performance at the Positivus Festival in Latvia. She was slated to hit the stage today, but her set was delayed a day after her plane experienced mechanical issues.

She will return to the U.S. for a performance at the GMA Summer Concert Series on Aug. 12.