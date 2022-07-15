News Kevin Winter/Getty Images JAY-Z Says He Doesn't Charge for Features / 07.15.2022

When it comes to features, JAY-Z has no price tag.

During his interview with Kevin Hart for Season 2 of Peacock’s “Hart to Heart,” the rap icon opened up about how he chooses his collaborations. Not surprisingly, he reveals that he is usually the one being asked to collaborate and his decisions are based on “mostly relationships.”

“Pretty much every song that I’m on, I’m asked to be on. I don’t ask people to be on their songs,” said Hov.

And if you’re one of the lucky few to get a JAY-Z feature, it won’t cost you anything. “I never charge,” he revealed.

But he admits that the chances of him saying yes are slim. “Way more no’s than yes’s,” said the billionaire mogul, who collaborated with Pusha T this year on “Neck & Wrist.”

JAY-Z says he doesn't charge for collaborations, says they are mostly based on relationships and sometimes talent#HartToHeart Season 2 is now streaming on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/GmB4z6i6Np — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 15, 2022

But if it’s a no, he won’t waste your time. “I try to be straight up. Sometimes it slips through the cracks. Sometimes I want to do it and my life is in a certain place and I’m movin’ and I can’t do it,” he said. “But I typically try to be straight up with people. I don’t like to drag or like waste people’s time or hold them.”

During the interview, the father of three also opened up about how fatherhood has changed the way he prioritizes his time.

“You’re reckless with your time before,” he said while revealing that he tries to be home as much as possible. “Every second that you spend, you’re spending away from the development of these people that you brought here that you love more than anything in the world.”

JAY-Z says fatherhood changed everything for him. Talks about prioritizing time for his children#HartToHeart Season 2 is now streaming on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/4GN9exoA5U — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 15, 2022

Elsewhere, he reflected on his short-lived retirement and how he never plans to quit rap again.

“I tried that, I’m terrible at that,” he said before revealing that he is not currently working on music. “I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I’m retired.”