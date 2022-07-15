New Music Stream Lizzo's New Album 'Special' / 07.15.2022

It’s about damn time.

Nearly three years since her last album, Lizzo returns with her fourth studio album Special. In addition to the chart-topping hit “About Damn Time” and the Beastie Boys-sampled “Grrrls,” the 12-track set includes songs like “I Love You Bitch,” “Everybody’s Gay,” “Naked,” and the soon-to-be anthem “Birthday Girl.”

She samples Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” on the Mark Ronson-produced “Break Up Twice” and pays tribute to Coldplay on the aptly-titled closer, which borrows from the British band’s 2000 hit “Yellow.”

“I think love is the heart of this album. I think everything I’ve been doing prior to Special was in pursuit of love. And it was like, Cuz I Love You was an almost autobiographical album about who I want to be,” Lizzo told Apple Music. “Special is almost a celebration of who I am right now, it’s very present. And I think the only place love can really exist is in the present.”

Lizzo will bring Special to a city near you on her “Special Tour” with Latto, which kicks off Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Fla.

Stream Special below.