News The Game Reveals 'Drillmatic' Release Date, Cover Art / 07.15.2022

It’s almost Game time.

After a series of delays, The Game has announced that his 10th studio album Drillmatic – Heart Vs. Mind will finally arrive on Friday, Aug. 12. The long-awaited project, which he previously declared his “best album to date,” was executive produced by Hit-Boy and co-executive produced by Kanye West, among others.

Along with the release date, he shared the new artwork, shot by 36neex, which finds the Compton rapper sitting on a burning couch on the beach while getting his hair braided.

The 30-track album was supposed to arrive earlier this year, but was pushed back several times due to sample clearance issues.

“My apologies for the delay but fans sometimes don’t understand how hard it is behind the scenes trying to clear samples on over 30 records & to get publishing splits, agreements, mixes approved, featured artists agreements & a million other things done in order to have a clean, flawless album put together & released,” Game told fans.

But he promises it will be worth the wait. “What I can guarantee you is that I personally put my heart & soul into this album from beginning to the end & anyone who’s come by my studio or heard this album will tell you that it is everything you expected it to be,” he said. “Everyone also wanted me to not put 30 songs on my album which again held us up due to the amount of music I’m pushing out but I felt & always feel my fans deserve more. This date gives me time to properly set up, get visually prepared & present to you another classic.”

He previously revealed that JAY-Z cleared seven samples for the album. He also shared some of the features including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, and NBA YoungBoy, plus a collaboration with Chris Brown and Chlöe Bailey that samples Janet Jackson’s “Got ’til It’s Gone.”

Drillmatic, which follows 2019’s Born 2 Rap, previously spawned tracks including “Eazy” with Ye and the Hit-Boy-produced “Violence.”