News Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Charges in Florida / 07.16.2022

Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida after oxycodone pills were allegedly found in his car.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone, according to the Associated Press.

Kodak Black Was Reportedly Arrested: Reports Are Unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/P5nqVxww2G — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 15, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol pulled over the purple Dodge Durango that Kodak was riding in because of window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit. After detecting a marijuana smell, police searched the vehicle and found a small clear bag containing 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were also reportedly expired.

Following his arrest, Kodak’s lawyer spoke out in a statement. “Never judge a case based on an arrest,” tweeted Bradford Cohen. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly. #kodak #kodakblack — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) July 16, 2022

The 25-year-old Black is behind bars at Broward County jail where he awaits a bond hearing. “We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” added Cohen.

On New Year’s Day, Black was arrested in his Pompano Beach hometown on trespassing charges, which were later dropped.