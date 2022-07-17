News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns to 'They/Them' / 07.17.2022

Lil Uzi Vert is making a change as they gear up for a new project.

On Sunday, fans noticed that the Philly rapper updated their Instagram bio to display “they/them” pronouns instead of the “he/him” that was previously shown to their 16 million followers.

Gender pronouns are used to acknowledge someone’s gender identity. In May 2021, Instagram added the option for users to add users up to four pronouns to their profiles, including he/him, she/her, or gender-neutral pronouns such as they/them.

Uzi’s pronouns prompted a mixed reaction on social media. “lil uzi use they/them pronouns now you’ll see a whole wave of young men be more respectful of pronouns fr thank u uzi,” commented one fan, while another user brought up Uzi’s past abuse allegations: “lil uzi fans will put up with abuse but PRONOUNS ARE WHERE THEY DRAW THE LINE.”

Lil uzi vert officially the best non binary rapper of all time pic.twitter.com/bSTCBY6k9e — «Kennnnn» (@kennn037) July 17, 2022

lil uzi fans will put up with abuse but PRONOUNS ARE WHERE THEY DRAW THE LINE https://t.co/Q7ZA9H1FVR — b🪂 (@pfizerchampion) July 17, 2022

lil uzi use they/them pronouns now you’ll see a whole wave of young men be more respectful of pronouns fr thank u uzi — hera ^_^ (@femmetanyl) July 17, 2022

This comes just days after the release of Uzi’s new song “Space Cadet,” the first offering from their upcoming Red & White EP, which will arrive before the long-awaited P!NK album.

Meanwhile, Uzi’s relationship with City Girls’ JT is still going strong. Uzi brought their “wifey” on stage during Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash concert at the FedExForum in Memphis on Friday, where she performed her verse on Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix).”

“I do this for my man. I love you, baby,” JT said before Uzi told the crowd, “So as y’all can see what I’m dealing with. I’m about to go home. I’ll see y’all later.”