Amber Rose Says She's Not Surprised About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Divorce / 07.18.2022

Amber Rose is not surprised by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce.

During her appearance on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast, the model was asked to weigh in on her ex-boyfriend’s failed marriage.

“Did you ever see it coming, just based on Kanye?” Harper asked Rose, who responded, “Of course.”

But despite her feelings about her ex, Amber didn’t wish ill on his relationship with Kim. “I always hoped for the best for them. I never really had any ill feelings, like ‘I hope they get divorced or he gon’ get his day,'” she said. “I was kinda just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa] or even after.”

However, their divorce didn’t come as a shock to Rose, who dated Ye from 2008 to 2010. “I never really thought about it much, but when they finally got divorced, I was like [shrugs],” she said.

Amber also brought up Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. “She seems happy now though with Pete. She seems really happy.”

While Amber and Kim share the same birthday of Oct. 21, Amber noted that they “grew up completely different.” “I grew up poor in Philly. I had to hustle and struggle and her life was very privileged with money and being out here in L.A., which is cool.”

Earlier this year, Amber spoke out after an old tweet resurfaced where she dissed Ye and the “Kartrashians.” After the 2015 tweet went viral, the SlutWalk founder responded by disavowing the “immature” comment she made about Kim and her sisters.

“Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign it either,” she wrote. “Sh*t was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made.”

Amber is currently in a relationship with music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. The couple, who share a 2-year-old son Slash, briefly broke up amid cheating allegations before getting back together. She also has a 9-year-old son, Sebastian, from her previous relationship with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

The mother of two is now focused on her rap career. She recently dropped a pair of Mannie Fresh-produced singles, “GYHO” and “Gotcha.”