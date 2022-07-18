News Todd Williamson/Getty Images DJ Khaled Shuts Down Fan Who Tries to Get In His Car: 'Ladies, I'm Taken' / 07.18.2022

DJ Khaled isn’t playing when it comes to his relationship.

The hip-hop mogul was leaving a party at the famed Versace Mansion in Miami on Saturday night when he was mobbed by fans trying to snap a picture with him. After he rolled down his window, one woman peeked inside Khaled’s chauffeured Rolls-Royce and remarked over the fancy interior, including stars in the ceiling.

“This is a cool car,” she said before asking Khaled if she could get inside. “Can I come sit with you?”

But Khaled wasn’t having it, telling her that he was happily in a relationship and wasn’t trying to get himself in trouble. “Nah, baby, I’m taken,” he responded. “I’m very happy and I’m taken. Love and respect.”

In her defense, the girl didn’t appear to be interested in anything other than a photo opp. “We only want pics,” she was heard telling Khaled.

In the end, everyone was able to have a good laugh about it. “I’m taken, ladies,” Khaled joked before driving off.

Khaled has been in a longtime relationship with Nicole Tuck, the mother of his two sons—Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 2.

He recently announced his 13th full-length studio album God Did, which is expected to include appearances from Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Future, Roddy Ricch, and more.

“I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?” he said.