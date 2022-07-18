News Eminem's Daughter Hailie Reflects on 'Surreal' Childhood With Famous Dad / 07.18.2022

Eminem’s daughter is opening up about growing up as the child of one of the biggest rappers in the world.

During the first episode of her “Just a Little Shady” podcast (named after her father), Hailie Jade reminisced with her co-host and best friend Brittany Ednie about her “surreal” childhood with her famous dad.

“It’s so fun to look back… Thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s actually so surreal,'” said the now 26-year-old. “Those memories of me just thinking those were normal things, now I look back and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.'”

In the 30-minute episode, the BFFs recalled going to Walt Disney World in Florida when they were kids. Eminem was there for work, but he planned a girls’ trip for Hailie and Brittany. They both dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and had a limo take them to the theme park.

“We went to Florida—my dad was working on something—and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did like the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us,” said Hailie. “And even then, like at the time like we were so happy and like so excited. But we didn’t like get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it. That was just like awesome.”

They also bonded over their love for the Detroit Pistons and would attend frequent games together. “I feel like your dad also loved the Pistons,” said Brittany.

When they got to middle school, Hailie became wrapped up in school and took her studies “way too seriously.”

“You were just following all the rules and thinking that your GPA in middle school counted towards getting into college or something,” said Brittany.

Hailie, who was just 4 years old when Eminem released his major-label debut The Slim Shady LP in 1999, has kept her relationship with her dad off social media, but the two remain close to this day.

“Of course, we are very close,” she told the Daily Mail in 2018.

Hailie graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. She has 2.8 million followers on Instagram and is an influencer for brands including Puma and Garnier.