News Intruder Arrested at Drake's House, Claims to Be His Son / 07.19.2022

Drake’s house was visited by another unwanted visitor.

On Friday, cops were called to the rapper’s Beverly Hills area mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. According to TMZ, police questioned the 23-year-old, who claimed that 35-year-old Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home.

The alleged intruder never made it inside the house before cops arrested him for misdemeanor trespassing.

Back in March, Drake purchased the Tuscan-style property from singer Robbie Williams for $75 million in an off-market deal. The Benedict Canyon digs include a 25,000-square-foot main house with 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.

Drake wasn’t home during the incident. He has been overseas in Ibiza and Sweden, where he apparently had a run-in with police.

His team originally denied rumors about his alleged marijuana-related arrest. However, he posted a document on Instagram titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained” that alluded to some sort of run-in with Swedish authorities.

This is not the first time someone has tried to trespass on Drake’s property. Back in April 2017, Mesha Collins was arrested and charged with breaking into his L.A. home. She later sued Drake for $4 billion, claiming that he defamed her and invaded her privacy by sharing private information on Instagram, but the defamation case was dismissed.