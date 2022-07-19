News Exclusive: Jacquees Taps Summer Walker, Chris Brown, & 21 Savage for New Album / 07.19.2022

The King of R&B is back.

Jacquees is readying his third studio album and he promises it will be his best work yet. The R&B crooner stopped by Rap-Up to discuss the as-yet-untitled project, which will be executive produced by Future.

According to Jacquees, fate brought them together after they met up in the studio one day and Pluto offered to EP the album. “That was just God. God just put Future in the building,” he said.

In addition to Future (“Not Jus Anybody”), the star-studded guest list includes Chris Brown, who appears on the previously-released “Put in Work.” Summer Walker and 6LACK also team up on what Jacquees describes as a “breakup record.”

“I sent her the song. She was like, ‘Oh, this hard. This sound like some of your old music.’ This one of the ones,” he said of Summer, who he previously worked with on “Superstar.”

Other collaborators include 21 Savage. “I done knew 21 since I was like 14, so that’s my dawg,” he said. “I always feel like it’s crazy when we ain’t got songs with people from where we from.”

The album, which follows 2019’s King of R&B, is due later this summer. “This gon’ be one of the ones… 4275, if that was my last album, I would be satisfied with that,” he said of his 2018 debut. “But this one, this the one. 4275 went gold, this one going platinum.”

Watch Part 1 of Rap-Up’s exclusive interview with Jacquees below.