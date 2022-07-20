News Beyoncé Reveals 'Renaissance' Tracklist / 07.20.2022

Get ready to release the wiggle.

Just over a week before she drops her 7th studio album Renaissance, Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist. In addition to the lead single “Break My Soul,” the 16-track set features songs like “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “Virgo’s Groove,” named after Queen Bey’s astrological sign.

Other tracks, which she shared in an Instagram Story, include “Thique,” “All Up in Your Mind,” “America Has a Problem,” and the closer, “Summer Renaissance.”

Last month, Bey opened up about the inspiration behind the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she told fans. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She added, “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

“Break My Soul,” which samples Robin S.’s “Show Me Love,” is already off to a strong start. The single currently sits at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Renaissance drops July 29. See the tracklist below.

Renaissance Tracklist

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off the Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up in Your Mind”

14. “America Has a Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”

16. “Summer Renaissance”