Music Videos Diddy and Bryson Tiller Party at Club Love in 'Gotta Move On' Video / 07.20.2022

The summer of Love continues.

Sean “Diddy” Combs welcomes you to Club Love in the video for his new single “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller. In the grown and sexy clip, directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, Diddy and his crew including Bryson and his sons Quincy, Justin, and Christian pull up to the club before being greeted by Tiffany Haddish, who ushers them right past the velvet rope.

Yung Miami’s voice can be heard welcoming guests to Club Love. “If you ain’t come to bop, if you ain’t come to have a good time, you ain’t gotta go home, but you gotta get the f**k up out of here, period,” says Puff’s girlfriend.

Inside the red-lit club, the good vibes and DeLeón are flowing as Diddy links up with his love interest, played by Serayah, on the dance floor. After a heated exchange, he moves on, taking his anger out in the bathroom.

Social media personality KenStarrrz makes a cameo as the bartender, who receives a generous donation from Diddy. In the final scene, Joie Chavis walks out of the club before Diddy follows her, hinting at more to come.

“Gotta Move On” marks Diddy’s official return to music and the first release from his upcoming R&B album on his recently-launched Love Records, in partnership with Motown Records.

