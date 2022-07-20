News Snoop Dogg Says Eminem 'Challenged' Him on New Collaboration / 07.20.2022

Eminem and Snoop Dogg continue to bring out the best in each other.

Last month after a brief fallout, the rap veterans reunited on their first collaboration in over 20 years, “From the D 2 the LBC.” During an interview to promote the track, Em gave props to Snoop, who in turn credited the Detroit rapper for challenging him as a lyricist.

“You killed it though, bro,” Em told Snoop.

“You challenged me, Marshall,” responded Snoop, who was reminded of his early days as an MC. “You put me back in my karate school days where I used to be a young MC and loved the challenge of having to try a new style, a new cadence. The rap game is supposed to be challenging. It’s supposed to make you dig in your bag.”

Snoop continued to bestow praise on the “Rap God.” “‘Cause I’ve heard you on other songs with other rappers, you tend to show out,” he said. “So I wanted to make sure that I was one of the records [where you showed out].”

“Yeah, you showed out. You definitely showed out,” said Em, while Snoop added, “Just wanted to represent with you one time.”

“From the D 2 the LBC” marks their first collaboration since 2001’s “Bitch Please II.” The “Forgot About Dre” collaborators had a brief fallout after Snoop said Eminem was not deserving of a spot in his top 10 MCs. The “disrespectful” comments angered Em, who clapped back on his song “Zeus.” After squashing their so-called beef, they performed with Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

“From the D 2 the LBC” is set to appear on Curtain Call 2, a sequel to Eminem’s 2005 greatest hits album, which is set for an Aug. 5 release.