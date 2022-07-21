News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Celebrate Pregnancy With Intimate Photo / 07.21.2022

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have revealed a new photo as they get ready to welcome their first child together.

Mom and dad appear naked, their bodies touching one another, while holding hands and cradling Jhené’s baby bump. Jhené captioned the intimate pic with the infinity symbol, while Sean added, “Thankful for my family.”

The “Sativa” singer previously shared a solo photo from her maternity shoot with her pregnant belly on display.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko blessed with their growing family! 😍🖤♾ pic.twitter.com/o5e95IKn4m — Power 106 (@Power106LA) July 21, 2022

Earlier this month, the couple confirmed reports that they were expecting a baby, while thanking everyone for their well wishes.

This will be the first child for Sean and second for Jhené, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from her previous relationship with singer O’Ryan.

“Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You,” Sean wrote. “Can’t wait to be a dad.”

