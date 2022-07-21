Drake

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Drake Responds to Viral Video of Him Getting Attacked By a Bee

By Devin
  /  07.21.2022

Drake is not a fan of bees.

The “Jimmy Cooks” rapper was at a party in St. Tropez when he was swarmed by a bee. In the hilarious video, Drizzy tried to avoid getting stung by dodging and ducking, while his crew helped thwart off the attack, grabbing at the bee while another man swatted it with a napkin.

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral, prompting memes and jokes. “Drake got the Mayweather moves,” joked one person.

Drake responded to all the buzz by declaring his disdain for bees. “I hate bees on god,” he commented.

Aside from the bee attack, Drake has been enjoying his European holiday. He was seen partying with Black Coffee in Ibiza and soaking up the sun shirtless in the South of France. He also chartered a $50 million superyacht for him and his crew. The luxurious digs cost a reported $660,000 a week to rent and include eight bedroom suites, a glass-bottom spa pool, gym, steam room, and Jacuzzi.

While the bee may have had his eye on Drake, Champagne Papi had eyes for a woman that he spotted on his vacay and was ready to shoot his shot. “Tried to AirDrop this woman a pic of herself cause she’s a dime,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.

New music from Drake could be arriving soon. He is featured on Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance, which drops next week. His name is credited on the song “Heated,” which also features production from Boi-1da.

