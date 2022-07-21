Music Videos Future Plays a Heartbroken Clown in 'Love You Better' Video / 07.21.2022

Future gets in his feelings in the video for “Love You Better,” the latest release from his chart-topping album I Never Liked You.

The cinematic clip opens with the “Toxic King” dressed as a clown in full makeup, perched on top of a billboard while reminiscing about love lost. Shannon Thornton, who plays Miss Mississippi on Starz’s hit series “P-Valley,” stars as his girlfriend, who moves onto a new relationship, leaving Future heartbroken.

“You tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me / Hope you can find someone to love you better than I did,” sings a vulnerable Hndrxx.

“Love You Better” follows the video for “Holy Ghost” off the gold-certified I Never Liked You. Future’s Drake-assisted single “Wait for U” remains in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Future can also be heard on Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Pressurelicious,” and is executive producing Jacquees’ upcoming album.