New Music Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single 'Pressurelicious' With Future / 07.21.2022

Real Hot Girl sh*t.

Megan Thee Stallion joins forces with Future on her third single of 2022, “Pressurelicious.” The Houston hottie showcases her confidence on the smoldering track, produced by HitKidd.

“I’m stompin’ on hoes so motherfu**in’ hard, I’m knockin’ out Mario tokens,” she raps. “Your bitch, she regular, I’m hot, be careful / She average, I’m pressure, yeah.”

The “Toxic King” applies his own pressure on his verse. “I’ma put my demon in her veins, for sure,” he raps. “I’ma hit it and I’m gon’ keep on all my chains, for sure.”

“Pressurelicious” follows “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Plan B,” and arrives ahead of Megan’s sophomore album. She recently told Rolling Stone that she has completed 25 to 30 songs for the follow-up to her 2020 debut Good News.

Megan has been spending her summer on the road, performing at festivals across Europe including Glastonbury. She will return to the U.S. for a performance at the GMA Summer Concert Series on Aug. 12.