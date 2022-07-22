Red & White

Stream Lil Uzi Vert's 'Red & White' EP

By Devin
  /  07.22.2022

Before The Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert is holding fans over with Red & White.

After dropping a series of songs earlier in the month, the Philly rapper unleashes their new EP. The 9-track project, which is streaming on SoundCloud, features tracks like “Flex Up,” “For Fun,” “Believe Me,” and the Mustard-produced “Glock in My Purse,” which Uzi’s girlfriend JT declared her favorite.

Other songs include the previously-released “Space Cadet” and Sonny Digital-produced “I Know,” plus the closer, “Final Fantasy.”

Red & White, Uzi’s first project since 2020’s collaborative album with Future, Pluto x Baby Pluto, arrives ahead of Uzi’s long-awaited Pink Tape, which has been teased since December 2020. Last year, they dropped the single “Demon High.”

Uzi recently made headlines after changing their pronouns to “they/them” on Instagram.

Stream Red & White below.

