New Music Getty Images Sean Kingston and Chris Brown Team Up on 'Ocean Drive' / 07.22.2022

Sean Kingston reunites with Chris Brown on his new single “Ocean Drive.”

On their first collaboration in nearly a decade, the duo drops the top and rides out. The feel-good summer bop samples Eugene Wilde’s “Gotta Get You Home Tonight,” which Foxy Brown and Backstreet sampled on “Get Me Home.”

“Ocean Drive” follows Kingston’s single “Rihanna (Umbrella)” and arrives ahead of his new album Deliverance, which is also set to feature NBA YoungBoy, Swae Lee, and Trippie Redd.

You can expect more feel-good music on the project, which has the “old Sean Kingston vibe, but just more mature.” “Feel-good music, feel-good pop, a lot of Caribbean vibes mixed with Afrobeats, but also a little R&B sprinkles in there,” he told Rap-Up.

But first, he is set to drop his mixtape, Road to Deliverance. He can also be seen on his “Road to Deliverance” tour, which runs through August.

Additionally, Chris can be heard on “Welcome Back” off Joey Bada$$’s new album 2000.