News Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud, Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance / 07.23.2022

Kid Cudi’s Rolling Loud Miami set came to an abrupt end after he was harassed by festivalgoers.

Cudi was performing the fourth song of his set, “REVOFEV,” when he was hit in the face with what appeared to be a water bottle. He threatened to cut his performance short if it happened again.

“Yo, I will walk off this stage, if y’all throw one more fu**ing thing up here, I will leave,” he told the crowd. “I will leave right now. Throw more one more fu**ing thing on this stage and I will walk off. I’m not fu**ing playing.”

He continued to warn the audience. “You will ruin it for everybody. I will fu**ing leave,” he added. “If I see one more fu**ing thing on this fu**ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me.”

“Fans” really hit Kid Cudi’s FACE with a bottle. @RollingLoud, you guys need to condemn these “fans” or make a statement because your night one has been terrible. (via @Kurrco) pic.twitter.com/xA240lNslV — WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) July 23, 2022

Another water bottle was then thrown on stage, resulting in him walking offstage as audience members began to chant Kanye West’s name.

The man who threw the bottle later uploaded a video of himself in the act, while boasting about his behavior. “We wanted @kanyewest anyway…. @KiDCuDi you soft,” he tweeted.

Cudi replaced Ye as the headliner for Friday’s festival after West pulled out just days earlier. However, he still showed up during Lil Durk’s set to perform their Cardi B collaboration “Hot Shit” as well as “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” which features Cudi’s vocals.

Kanye West just came out during Lil Durk’s Rolling Loud set 👀pic.twitter.com/8NkEaa92US — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022

The Kids See Ghosts collaborators had a public falling out in February after Ye announced that Cudi would not be on DONDA 2 because he was friends with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote.

Cudi responded by calling West a “dinosaur,” adding, “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing abour ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for brother.”