Travis Scott Joins Future for Surprise Performance at Rolling Loud

Travis Scott returned to the stage at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday.

The rapper was a surprise guest during Future’s set at Hard Rock Stadium, marking his first time back on a festival stage since Astroworld in November.

He received thunderous applause as he came out to perform their Southside-produced collaboration “Hold That Heat.” He also had the crowd singing along to his own hits like “Goosebumps,” “Antidote,” and “No Bystanders,” and even stuck around as Future did “March Madness.”

This comes after Rolling Loud organizers claimed they were not able to book Travis as a headliner because of Astroworld. “Venue won’t allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths,” wrote festival co-founder Tariq Cherif.

However, festival organizers later backtracked, saying Scott wasn’t banned and that the comment was made out of frustration.

“We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time,” a spokesperson for the festival told Rolling Stone. “This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium.”

Before bringing out Travis, Future also welcomed Lil Durk to the stage, a day after he performed his own set with a surprise appearance from Kanye West.

On Friday night, Kid Cudi headlined in place of Ye, but ended up cutting his set short and walking off stage after water bottles were thrown at him.

Rolling Loud continues today with performances from Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, and Kendrick Lamar.

