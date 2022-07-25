News Getty Images Nick Cannon Welcomes Eighth Child, Legendary, With Model Bre Tiesi / 07.25.2022

A legend is born.

Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi have welcomed their son, Legendary Love Cannon, who was born at 1:28 a.m. on June 28. The baby boy, Cannon’s eighth child, weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and was 21 inches tall.

Bre documented her natural labor and delivery in a vlog, which she posted on YouTube. Legendary’s name appeared on a neon sign in his nursery.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Bre wrote on Instagram. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.”

She went on to thank Nick who was by her side throughout the entire process. “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

In her vlog, Bre revealed that her son was born with a long crown caused by a nucal hand. He needed respiratory support at first because he wasn’t crying, but he eventually did. “Finally baby cried, best sound ever,” she said.

There were intense moments that challenged her throughout the labor, but it was all worth it in the end. “I would do it a million times over to see his beautiful face,” she said.

Back in January, Nick confirmed that he was expecting another child after photos from Bre’s baby shower leaked online. He decided to hold off on making an announcement because he was still grieving his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, who died from brain cancer in December.

Legendary is the latest addition to the Cannon family. The “Masked Singer” host has twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a son Golden, 5, and 19-month-old daughter Powerful with Brittany Bell. Additionally, he and Abby De La Rosa share 13-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he told E! News in May.

And there may be even more children in his future. During an interview with Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast last month, the father of eight hinted that he is expecting more kids later this year.

“The stork is on the way,” he told the hosts. “If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021… It was a lot of kids last year.”