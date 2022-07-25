Post Malone and Doja Cat

Post Malone and Doja Cat Team Up in 'I Like You (A Happier Song)' Video

By Devin
  /  07.25.2022

Post Malone and Doja Cat spread sunshine in the vibrant video for their hit collaboration, “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

In the feel-good clip, directed by child., Post plays a painter who brings his portrait to life. Doja frolics topless in a field of flowers while Post paints his muse. The carefree vibes continue as they dance together and Post gives Doja a piggyback ride. They also celebrate love by showcasing couples of all races and sexual orientations.

After the video dropped, Doja praised her collaborator, writing, “New vid rocks. Post Malone is extremely sweet and rad. Child i love you you fuckin killed it.”

“I Like You,” which is currently No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, can be found on Post’s latest album Twelve Carat Toothache.

Post will bring his show to a city near you when his “Twelve Carat Tour” with Roddy Ricch kicks off Sept. 10 in Omaha.

