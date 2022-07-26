News Getty Images Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, & Jack Harlow Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations / 07.26.2022

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow lead the nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

After releasing his first album in five years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the Compton rapper scores his first VMA nominations since 2018. He is nominated seven times including Best Hip-Hop and Best Cinematography (“N95”), Video for Good and Best Visual Effects (“The Heart Part 5”), and Best Cinematography, Best Direction, and Best Editing for “family ties” with Baby Keem.

Kendrick ties with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, whose seven nominations include Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Visual Effects for their chart-topping collaboration “INDUSTRY BABY.” They both also earn nods for Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six each, while Drake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift earn five nominations apiece.

Other multiple nominees include Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Future, and Lizzo with four nods each, along with first-time nominee Baby Keem, who is up for Best New Artist.

The 2022 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See a full list of nominees below.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST NEW ARTIST, PRESENTED BY FACEBOOK

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

BEST K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “LOCO”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG

BTS Minecraft

Charli XCX Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience Roblox

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”