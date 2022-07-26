News Rolling Stone Ranks Beyoncé's 70 Greatest Songs / 07.26.2022

With just days until Beyoncé’s new album drops, Rolling Stone is counting down her greatest songs.

The magazine has ranked Bey’s 70 best tracks as a solo artist—from the timeless “Crazy in Love” to her latest hit, “Break My Soul” (No. 52), which RS declares “an anthem of unbreakable defiance for a stressed-out world.”

“For at least the past decade, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has been the world’s greatest living entertainer,” writes Rolling Stone.

Her Lemonade masterpiece “Formation” takes the runner-up spot, followed by the classic “Crazy in Love” at No. 3. Other songs in the top 10 include “Love on Top” (No. 5), “Me, Myself and I” (No. 6), and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” (No. 9).

The No. 1 spot goes to “Deja Vu” off 2006’s B’Day album, which RS calls the “best song in her discography.”

The list, which spans her 20-year solo career, also includes her collaborations with Nicki Minaj (“Feeling Myself,” No. 59), Lady Gaga (“Telephone,” No. 53), Megan Thee Stallion (“Savage Remix,” No. 47), and her numerous collabs with JAY-Z.

Bey’s iconic discography is about to get even bigger. On Friday, she is set to release her seventh studio album Renaissance.

See the top 10 below and the full list here.

Beyoncé’s Top 10 Greatest Songs

1. “Deja Vu” feat. JAY-Z

2. “Formation”

3. “Crazy in Love”

4. “Sorry” (Homecoming Live)

5. “Love on Top”

6. “Me, Myself and I”

7. “Partition”

8. “Love Drought”

9. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

10. “Dangerously in Love 2”