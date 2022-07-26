Drake

Drake Responds to Criticism Over 14-Minute Flight

By Devin
  07.26.2022

Drake is responding to critics after allegedly taking a 14-minute flight.

According to Twitter account CelebJets, the Canadian rapper flew his private Boeing 767, dubbed “Air Drake,” from Toronto Pearson Airport to Hamilton International Airport on July 18. The 38-mile flight lasted approximately 14 minutes and cost roughly $2,729 worth of fuel.

Drake received backlash on social media as people criticized him for disregarding his carbon impact and emitting four tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the air.

But it turns out, Drake was not even on board the plane. He revealed that the short flight was done to transport the jet to a nearby airport hangar where it will be parked.

“This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anvone who was interested in the logistics…nobody takes that flight,” commented Drake, whose plane also flew for 18 minutes on July 12.

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner also came under fire for her carbon impact after taking a flight that lasted just 17 minutes. Social media called her out for her “absolute disregard for the planet” and for being a “full time climate criminal.” However, it also appears that her plane was being parked.

Other celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Tom Cruise have also been criticized for taking brief flights despite concerns over the climate crisis.

Drake

