Calvin Harris Reveals 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Tracklist Featuring Snoop Dogg, Latto, & Pusha T / 07.27.2022

Calvin Harris is back for another round.

Five years after releasing Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, the hitmaker has assembled another all-star lineup for the sequel.

The tracklist has been revealed and features a who’s who of hip-hop and R&B heavyweights. The powerhouse pairings include Stefflon Don, Chlöe, and Coi Leray (“Woman of the Year”), Charlie Puth and Shenseea (“Obsessed”), and Jorja Smith and Lil Durk (“Somebody Else”). Snoop Dogg and Latto team up on “Live My Best Life,” while Pharrell and Pusha T join forces on the closer, “Day One.” Busta Rhymes and Swae Lee each contribute their own solo tracks.

The summer soundtrack has already spawned a series of bops including “Stay” with Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell, “New Money” with 21 Savage, and “Potion” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

On Friday, Harris is set to drop another song off the 14-track project, “New to You” featuring Tinashe, Normani, and Offset.

The original Funk Wav Bounces was released in June 2017 and featured Frank Ocean, Migos, Future, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and more.

“I wanted to just make this again and really go for it and know that I can get these amazing artists on this music that no one else is going to give them,” Harris told Apple Music.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 arrives Aug. 5. See the tracklist below.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 Tracklist

1. “Intro”

2. “New Money” feat. 21 Savage

3. “Potion” feat. Dua Lipa and Young Thug

4. “Woman of the Year” feat. Stefflon Don, Chlöe, and Coi Leray

5. “Obsessed” feat. Charlie Puth and Shenseea

6. “New to You” feat. Normani, Tinashe, and Offset

7. “Ready Or Not” feat. Busta Rhymes

8. “Stay With Me” feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell

9. “Stay With Me (Part 2)” feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell

10. “Somebody Else” feat. Jorja Smith and Lil Durk

11. “Nothing More to Say” feat. 6LACK and Donae’o

12. “Live My Best Life” feat. Snoop Dogg and Latto

13. “Lean on Me” feat. Swae Lee

14. “Day One” feat. Pharrell and Pusha T