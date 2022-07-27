News Getty Images Kanye West Surprises A$AP Bari With Maybach After Car Crash / 07.27.2022

A$AP Bari can thank Kanye West for his new ride.

The A$AP Mob co-founder crashed his Mercedes-Maybach GLS just two days ago, but he didn’t have to wait long for a replacement. Ye came to the rescue, surprising Bari with a brand new set of wheels.

Bari could barely contain his excitement as he showed off his new whip, which can cost upwards of $200,000.

“This ni**a Ye really bought me a fu**in’ Maybach truck,” he said while filming the decked-out ride in the rain. “I just crashed my car two days ago.”

Ye bought A$AP Bari a new Maybach truck after he crashed his 2 days ago 🫡🥲 pic.twitter.com/yJUOhjGMRx — Donda’s Place (@dondas__place) July 27, 2022

Bari didn’t post the crash on social media, but Kanye apparently heard about it and surprised him, nearly bringing Bari to tears. “I’m about to cry, yo,” he said.

He also shared a text exchange with Ye, who asked for his home address before dropping off the Maybach. “I don’t want to describe it. Just gonna wait till you get it,” he told Bari.

Kanye West bought Instagram influencer "A$AP Bari" a new Maybach two days after he crashed his old one 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tQkKlPapDg — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 27, 2022

Ye remains a loyal friend to Bari. He previously shared his support for the VLONE designer following sexual assault allegations.

“There’s no way I would have the number 1 record in the world without this man here. He broke me out of my pretentious rich ni**a shell,” Ye wrote following the success of his Lil Pump collaboration “I Love It.” “I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place. Bari I appreciate your perspective and vision. You brought me closer to Rocky too. Jedis never let perception and cancel culture get between them.”

The Yeezy billionaire has been known for his generous gifts. Back in 2020, he surprised both Chris Brown and 2 Chainz with their own $120,000 Sherp Pro ATVs.