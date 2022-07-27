New Music Young Dolph Posthumous Single Released in Honor of His 37th Birthday / 07.27.2022

Young Dolph lives on.

On what would have been his 37th birthday, the late rapper’s label Paper Route Empire has released his first posthumous single, “Hall of Fame.”

The Bandplay-produced track finds Dolph at his best, flexing while reflecting on his tireless grind and the legacy he left behind.

“When I was 16, I said ‘It ain’t even about me no more’ / This PRE on my chest, it’s a multi-million dollar logo,” he raps.

In January, Paper Route Empire released the Long Live Dolph compilation featuring tributes from his labelmates, including Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, and Big Moochie Grape.

Dolph’s girlfriend, Mia Jaye, also shared a touching tribute to the father of her two children, writing, “Happy Heavenly Birthday My Love.”

Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis in November 2021. Two men have been arrested in connection with his murder.