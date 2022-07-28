New Music Beyoncé's New Album 'Renaissance' Is Here / 07.28.2022

The Renaissance begins.

Six years since her last solo album, Beyoncé has returned with one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Renaissance, her seventh studio album and the first in a trilogy, is a triumphant celebration of the dance floor with an uplifting message.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé told fans. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

In addition to the top 10 single “Break My Soul,” the 16-track set includes contributions from The-Dream, Labrinth, Hit-Boy, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., Sabrina Claudio, Syd, and JAY-Z. Grace Jones and Tems team up on “Move,” while Beam guests on The Neptunes and Skrillex-produced “Energy,” which contains a sample of Kelis’ “Get Along with You.”

The Boi-1da-produced “Heated” includes a writing credit from Drake, while Bey samples the legendary James Brown (“Church Girl”), Nile Rodgers (“Cuff It”), and Donna Summer (“Summer Renaissance”).

The album, which was recorded over three years during the pandemic, was inspired by Beyoncé’s Uncle Jonny, who Bey credits as the “first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.”

She also acknowledged those who paved the way. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

And Bey is just getting started. She revealed that Renaissance is the first part of a three-act project.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she said. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Stream Renaissance below.