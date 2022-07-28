New Music Getty Images Normani, Tinashe, & Offset Join Calvin Harris on 'New to You' / 07.28.2022

With a week until Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 drops, Calvin Harris serves up another summer-ready bop.

Following “Stay” with Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, and Halsey, the hitmaker rounds up the superstar trio of Normani, Tinashe, and Offset for “New to You.”

Over Harris’ symphonic production, Normani and Tinashe add their sultry vocals, while Offset comes through with a hot verse.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 has already spawned singles including “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug and “New Money” with 21 Savage. The sequel to Harris’ 2017 album features a star-studded lineup including Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Chlöe, 6LACK, Latto, and more.

Offset is readying his own solo music. He plans to drop a new single in August featuring Moneybagg Yo and also hinted at a collaboration with a female R&B singer.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 arrives Aug. 5.