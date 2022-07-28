News Vivien Killilea/Getty Images JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana / 07.28.2022

JayDaYoungan has died after being shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was killed in a shooting outside his home on Wednesday, Bogalusa Police Department confirmed in a statement.

Police responded after receiving a call of a shooting at 5:50 p.m. When they arrived at the residence, officers found one victim had been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Another victim was critically wounded and was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to the ER.

One victim, later identified as Scott, died as a result of his injuries. The other, described as close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr., was wounded in the gunfire and remained in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation is underway. “This is a very fluid situation and the information we can release is limited at this time,” police said. “Our Officers are working diligently to identify the subjects responsible for these crimes. We have several outside agencies assisting at this time.”

About an hour after the shooting, authorities said a gunman opened fire into a car, and that the shootings are possibly related. No one was injured in that shooting.

JayDaYoungan, best known for songs like “23 Island” and “Thot Thot,” signed with Atlantic Records in 2017. He released his debut album, Baby23, in 2020 and collaborated with artists including Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and Boosie Badazz, who paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Last month, JayDaYoungan was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.