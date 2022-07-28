News Paras Griffin/Getty Images NLE Choppa Clarifies His Claim That He Cured Cancer / 07.28.2022

NLE Choppa is speaking out after claiming he cured cancer.

Back in June 2021, the “Top Shotta” rapper sparked controversy when he tweeted that he helped someone overcome cancer through his NLE Health & Wellness line, which includes natural products like herbs, sea moss, chlorophyll, and detox tee.

“Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer. This Major To Me,” he tweeted.

Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer. This Major To Me 💯🙏🏽 #ThankGod — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 10, 2021

He received backlash for his comments, with many on social media informing him that there is no cure for cancer. Choppa recently sat down with VladTV, where he clarified his controversial tweet.

“I said I helped someone,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said I got patients in my house and I’m just treating them. I don’t have the time for that. The only thing I can do is be a messenger and provide you with something that I’m blessed with, my energy.”

He continued, “As long as you have good intentions, you pray over these things, you talk to them, and you give it to people with the right intentions and they use it and they hear you out consistently with the things that they do within themselves every day, you can help someone. You can help save a life.”

Last month, Choppa offered his healing powers to Justin Bieber after the pop star was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes facial paralysis.

I tried to have my label dm Justin Bieber on instagram idk if it was sent out because I don’t run it but can y’all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal 💯💯🙏🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 11, 2022

“I’m not gonna sit here and be like, ‘Oh, I just cured people with these magical herbs,'” he explained. “First and foremost, I can’t heal anyone. I can’t come to you and say, ‘You got cancer, I can heal your cancer with this.’ First and foremost, it all starts within the person, within self and God. It’s never me, I can only bring someone to the water with what God presented us.”

Choppa has sold wellness products online, with prices ranging from $8 for Palo Santo sticks to $190 for a signed spiritual kit including sage, mugwort, and crystals.

“It grows naturally. All of these things have the benefits. You can look ’em up. If you use them the right way over a period of time, it’s never a quick fix, everything is a journey when it gets that serious. If you use it the right way, you will see benefits, you will see results.”