Lil Durk

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Lil Durk Injured by Explosive During Lollapalooza Performance

By Devin
  /  07.31.2022

Lil Durk was seriously injured during his Lollapalooza set.

The rapper was performing at the Chicago festival on Saturday when a pyrotechnic exploded at the front of the stage, hitting him directly in the face. In video footage, Durk was seen walking backwards and covering his face after being pummeled by the smoke.

The DJ stopped the music and asked Durk if he was alright. “That one came a little close. That didn’t look like it shot straight up. It look like it shot in a different direction,” he said.

After taking a moment to regroup, Durk continued on with his set. “F**k it, no more smoke, let’s do it,” he told the crowd at Grant Park.

He later received medical treatment for his injury. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, he posted a photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage over his right eye and announced that he would be taking a break to focus on his health.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he wrote. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

It’s unclear how much time Durk plans to take off. He is slated to kick off his “7220 Deluxe Tour” with Nardo Wick in September.

News
Lil Durk

TRENDING
News

Watch Chris Brown's Daughter Recreate Her Dad's Dance Moves

By Devin
07.29.2022
News

Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé Over 'Renaissance' Album Sample

By Devin
07.28.2022
News

The Game Unleashes Fiery Freestyle for L.A. Leakers

By Devin
07.29.2022
News

Rolling Stone Ranks Beyoncé's 70 Greatest Songs

By Devin
07.26.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories