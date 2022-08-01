News Maury Phillips/Getty Images NBA YoungBoy Reveals He Signed $60 Million Record Deal / 08.01.2022

NBA YoungBoy is making major money moves.

The rapper has reportedly scored a eight-figure payday from his record label. In a post on his Never Broke Again LLC Instagram account, YoungBoy revealed that he settled his issues with Atlantic Records and renewed his deal for a reported $60 million.

“Now we came in the game @mikecaren I appreciate you for that phone call @itsep,” he wrote. “I am on now 60 million dollar ni**a.”

It appears that he has fulfilled his contractual obligations. He went on to promote his new 30-track album The Last Slimento, which drops Friday.

The 22-year-old rapper remains one of hip-hop’s most bankable stars. He has charted 20 albums on the Billboard 200 in his career since 2017.

This comes after he previously blasted his label. In February, he accused Atlantic of blackballing him by removing his mixtape Colors from streaming services. His fans also launched a petition demanding that Atlantic release him from his contract and return his masters.

After YoungBoy’s $60 million announcement, his Atlantic labelmate Kodak Black chimed in, revealing that his deal is about to be up and he wants the same bag that YoungBoy received.

“YoungBoy about done, he’s about to fulfill his deal. I’m fulfilling my deal too,” said Kodak. “I definitely can’t let him be out his deal and moving on and getting to that real, real bag and I just be sitting back and still in my fu**ing deal. No, I’m done too… I need my $60 [million].”