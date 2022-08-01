News Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Wiz Khalifa Goes Off on DJs for Not Playing His New Album / 08.01.2022

Wizzlemania took a turn during a recent performance.

Wiz Khalifa was celebrating his new album release at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood on Friday when he became upset with the DJs, Mike Danger and MC Tron, for not playing his new music.

In one viral video, which has over 1.5 million views, Wiz was seen going off on the DJs in front of the crowd and even threatening to fight them.

“Bitch ass ni**a. If you wanna fight, ni**a we can do it,” he said.

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

When one of the DJs tried to smooth things out with Wiz, he pushed him away. “Y’all ni**as suck, don’t hug me bitch,” he said before demanding, “Play my new shit, ni**a.”

Wiz told the crowd that he came to the club to “have a good ass time,” but the DJs killed his vibe. “I’m not gonna sit here and let these ho ass ni**as act like this shit is acceptable. I’m a real ass ni**a, dawg,” he added.

“I’ll teach y’all ni**as how to DJ,” he said before snatching the hats off their heads and continuing with his performance.

Wiz dropped Multiverse, his first full-length project in four years, on Friday featuring collaborations with THEY. and Girl Talk.

Many on social media were shocked by Wiz’s outburst. Amid the backlash, one DJ, Rob Swift, called out the Taylor Gang rapper for his “arrogant” behavior.

“The arrogance from @wizkhalifa towards the house DJs in this video encapsulates the puffed up sense of importance from a lot of you rappers,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “I don’t know what it is about holding a microphone to your mouth that gives rappers like @wizkhalifa a sense of grandiosity but let me be the first one to say, I’ve sat behind the scenes with many of y’all and I see right through the act. Most of y’all are insecure, can’t fight and none of y’all are killers, that’s for sure!”