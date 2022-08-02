News Burak Cingi/Redferns Chris Brown Defends Intimate Meet-and-Greet Photos With Fans / 08.02.2022

Chris Brown remains loyal to his fans.

The R&B singer is addressing the now-viral photos from his meet-and-greets with fans during his “One of Them Ones” tour. The suggestive pics show Breezy in intimate poses with members of Team Breezy, who reportedly paid $1000 for the one-on-one VIP experience.

Chris brown charges 1000$ for meet and greet and he still grabs them like this 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/RDITo0gDSn — stonn³r🌴 (@Stonertrey1) August 2, 2022

Chris Brown with fans at #OneOfThemOnesTour meet and greet pic.twitter.com/BJjYepLaVU — CMB (@chrisbrownewss) August 2, 2022

After the pics hit the net, Chris responded to those who felt some type of way, noting that he loves his fans and this is just his way of showing his appreciation for their unwavering support.

“PSA!!! When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years,” he wrote.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet… I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of the lame ass artist that won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

Chris Brown speaks on charging his fans 1k for meet & greet pictures backstage pic.twitter.com/EsadQ5Y6si — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) August 2, 2022

Shane Martin was operating the meet and greet at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn. and witnessed Chris’ interaction with his fans firsthand.

“I’ve operated hundreds and hundreds of meet & greets over the years and never have I ever seen an artist interact with the fans the way Chris Brown did. It was great!” he wrote. “Usually artists pose for the pic, maybe shake a hand or two and then say next, making the experience last about 20-30 seconds. But Chris Brown shook everyone’s hand, gave multiple hugs, signed multiple things, and took lots of very entertaining pictures with each person! He actually stood there and talked to each fan for 3-4 minutes.”

Other fans also praised Chris for an unforgettable experience. “I had a meet and greet and I can confirm this!” wrote a fan named Ambria. “His soul is so pure and loving he’s an amazing person and was willing to talk.”

During his tour stop in Newark last week, Chris got a surprise visit from some famous fans when Kevin Hart and Fabolous crashed his meet-and-greet.

Kevin Hart & Fabolous crashing Chris Brown’s meet and greet tonight in Newark, NJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/vx5ISF3C1V — CMB (@chrisbrownewss) July 27, 2022

Chris is currently on his “One of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby, which wraps at the end of this month in Las Vegas.