Music Videos Drake Drops 'Sticky' Video / 08.02.2022

Fresh off October World Weekend, Drake drops the video for his Honestly, Nevermind standout “Sticky.”

The montage clip, directed by Theo Skudra, captures footage of Drake on the road—performing with Lil Baby at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal, being chased by fans, and sailing through Europe on his $50 million superyacht.

In between partying with Black Coffee in Ibiza, the 6 God shouts out YSL and shows off his rare Maybach off-roader concept car designed by Virgil Abloh. The clip also features cameos from Future and Boi-1da.

“Sticky,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the latest song off Honestly, Nevermind to receive a visual after “Falling Back.”

Drake was scheduled to reunite on stage with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj in Toronto on Monday, but he had to postpone the concert after testing positive for COVID.

On Friday, DJ Khaled is set to drop his new single and video “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby.