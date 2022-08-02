News Rich Fury/Getty Images Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rumor That She Owes $173 Million in Taxes / 08.02.2022

Nicki Minaj is shutting down the rumors.

A fake Instagram account claiming to be Nicki’s former assistant made a series of false accusations about the rapper. The person, who went by the name Kate Miller, was on a mission to expose her after claiming they were fired for bank account fraud.

Among the wild claims was that Nicki has owed the IRS $173 million in back taxes since 2016.

Nicki fired her assistant and the DRAMA -thread Don’t @ me no nonsense cause I won’t respond cause I’m not a fan I’m just watching the ☕️ unfold pic.twitter.com/V5jO9V8I94 — brèa (@juicebox_bby) August 1, 2022

Talking to Instagram Live, Nicki debunked the unfounded reports, saying she is astounded by how easily people believe anything they read online.

“I am mind blown that people are this fu**ing dumb, that people are believing that I got somebody that worked for me and now they spilling tea, child,” she said. “But it’s not even that, it’s the tea sounds so fu**ing dumb. And for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It’s clearly a kid.”

Nicki Minaj debunks the rumors of a fake page pretending to be someone who worked for her in a new insta live pic.twitter.com/ZXT3gLZ3hC — SNS 🇺🇸 (@Snshores) August 2, 2022

Nicki also addressed the preposterous tax claim. “Do you know how much money you would have to make to owe that amount of money to the IRS?” she asked.

The person also alleged that Beyoncé and JAY-Z no longer associated with Nicki because of her husband and that she had an intimate relationship with Drake and Lil Wayne.

Nicki had a message for her detractor. “Why y’all can’t get off of my sweet Trinidadian pussy?” she asked. “I really need y’all to get a job. Invest in yourselves and your future. To my fans, I love you dearly.”

But she won’t be distracted by the noise. She is gearing up to release her new single “Freaky Girl” on Aug. 12, followed by her highly-anticipated fifth studio album.

“The album is gonna be fu**ing epic,” she said of the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Queen.