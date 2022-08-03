News Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Nicki Minaj's Father's Killer Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Hit-and-Run / 08.03.2022

The driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run will spend the next year behind bars.

Charles Polevich was ordered to serve one year in jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and another count of evidence tampering in connection with the February 2021 accident that killed Robert Maraj, reports TMZ.

Additionally, his driver’s license will be suspended for six months and he has been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Polevich was facing up to 7 years behind bars on the felony count, but the judge followed through with his commitment to no more than one year in prison.

Maraj was walking along the road in Mineola, New York on Feb. 12, 2021 when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. He was taken to a local hospital before he died the next day at the age of 64. Polevich was arrested at his home the following week.

Polevich’s lawyer previously told Billboard that his client was “extremely remorseful for any role he may have played in Mr. Maraj’s death.”

“Mr. Polevich’s life story is one of helping others, which makes this case so out of character,” said Marc Gann. “There are no allegations of substance use or abuse as causative of his conduct and it is our belief that a medical heart issue contributed to Mr. Polevich’s conduct. Mr. Polevich could not be more sorry for the loss of Mr. Maraj.”

In May of last year, Nicki opened up about “the most devastating loss of my life” in a message on her official website. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way,” she wrote. “May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”