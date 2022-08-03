News Tory Lanez Gifts Chris Brown 'King of Pop' Chain / 08.03.2022

Tory Lanez is showing his appreciation for Chris Brown.

The Canadian singer gifted his “Feels” collaborator with a custom Michael Jackson-inspired necklace, while declaring him the King of Pop of his generation.

The chain, which was designed by Imperial Jewelers, features a portrait of Chris with the “King of Pop” title written below. On the back, he inscribed a list of his accolades including Grammys, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, and American Music Awards.

In addition to showing off the icy neckwear on social media, Tory paid tribute to Breezy for remaining loyal to him when others turned their backs.

“@chrisbrownofficial IS THE KING OF POP WHEN IT COMES TO MY ERA AND MY GENERATION …….IDGAF,” he wrote. “My dawg held me down in a time when most of the world left me for dead !!! I feel like This is a well deserved gift …. For so many reasons !!! Most of those reasons I engraved on the back of the chain !!!! Enjoy it my boy.”

Tory and Chris have collaborated numerous times throughout the years on songs like “Feels,” “FlEXiBle,” and “The Take,” and even teased a joint project.

Tory, who celebrated his 30th birthday last week, is gearing up to drop a new project this month. “18 SONGS …ALL FLAME,” he tweeted. “It’s going to be a TRADITIONAL TORY PROJECT ….RnB /HIPhop/SummerVibe MUSIC.”

I WILL DROP THE PROJECT IN AUGUST ……..18 SONGS …ALL FLAME 🔥 ….. it’s going to be a TRADITIONAL TORY PROJECT ….RnB /HIPhop/SummerVibe MUSIC ….Just tryna figure out the NAME … ANY SUGGESTIONS ? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) July 28, 2022

He also plans to release a deluxe edition of his ’80s album Alone at Prom after his assault case goes to trial in September.

“Alone at prom deluxe will drop after my case is over and I can receive the proper PLAY-LISTING and support,” he told fans. “The music did over 160 MILLION STREAMS .. with no support .. I don’t want the album getting overlooked twice . It’s too good.”