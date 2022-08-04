Drake, Lil Baby, and DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Drops New Single 'Staying Alive' Featuring Drake and Lil Baby

By Devin
  /  08.04.2022

Another one!

Ahead of his new album God Did, DJ Khaled reunites with Drake and Lil Baby on his highly-anticipated new single “Staying Alive.” The trio turns the Bee Gees’ ’70s classic into a modern day anthem, which Khaled has declared the “song of the year.”

“Try me a hunnid times / Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die / Ah! Ah! Ah! I’m stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,” they sing on the hook.

Along with the track, Khaled has debuted a cinematic music video, which opens with Khaled speaking to medical students at the Khaled Khaled Hospital surgical residency program. Drake and Baby play a couple of doctors, who care more about smoking and taking shots than caring for their patients.

“Staying Alive” serves as the first single from Khaled’s 13th full-length studio album, God Did, the follow-up to 2021’s Khaled Khaled.

Like his previous albums, God Did is shaping up to be another star-studded affair. Khaled has teased some of the other big features, including Kanye West, Lil Durk, Future, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, 21 Savage, and Giveon. He also hinted at a collaboration with JAY-Z.

God Did arrives Aug. 26. Watch the video for “Staying Alive” below.

