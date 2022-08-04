DJ Khaled Drops New Single 'Staying Alive' Featuring Drake and Lil Baby
Another one!
Ahead of his new album God Did, DJ Khaled reunites with Drake and Lil Baby on his highly-anticipated new single “Staying Alive.” The trio turns the Bee Gees’ ’70s classic into a modern day anthem, which Khaled has declared the “song of the year.”
“Try me a hunnid times / Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die / Ah! Ah! Ah! I’m stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,” they sing on the hook.
Along with the track, Khaled has debuted a cinematic music video, which opens with Khaled speaking to medical students at the Khaled Khaled Hospital surgical residency program. Drake and Baby play a couple of doctors, who care more about smoking and taking shots than caring for their patients.
“Staying Alive” serves as the first single from Khaled’s 13th full-length studio album, God Did, the follow-up to 2021’s Khaled Khaled.
Like his previous albums, God Did is shaping up to be another star-studded affair. Khaled has teased some of the other big features, including Kanye West, Lil Durk, Future, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, 21 Savage, and Giveon. He also hinted at a collaboration with JAY-Z.
God Did arrives Aug. 26. Watch the video for “Staying Alive” below.