New Music Eminem Revisits His Greatest Hits On 'Curtain Call 2' / 08.04.2022

Shady goes back in time.

Eminem revisits the past 13 years of his discography with his second greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The 35-song compilation includes music from 2009’s Relapse onward, including side projects, guest appearances, and film soundtrack songs.

Disc 1 features the “Rap God’s” collaborations with Beyoncé (“Walk On Water”), Rihanna (“Love the Way You Lie”), Pink (“Won’t Back Down”), and Bruno Mars (“Lighters”), plus his reunion with Snoop Dogg, “From the D 2 the LBC.”

The nostalgia continues on Disc 2, which boasts other Em classics including the Rihanna-assisted hit “The Monster,” “Crack a Bottle” with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, “River” with Ed Sheeran, and “No Love” with Lil Wayne, plus “The King and I” featuring CeeLo Green off the Elvis soundtrack.

Eminem also digs in the crates and unleashes his previously unreleased 2009 collaboration with 50 Cent, “Is This Love.”

The original Curtain Call dropped in December 2005 and was certified Diamond in the U.S., spawning Eminem staples such as “My Name Is,” “Stan,” and “Without Me.”

Stream Curtain Call 2 below.