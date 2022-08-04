News Theo Wargo/Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly's Tour Bus Vandalized With Homophobic Slur / 08.04.2022

Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus was hit by vandals.

One of the rapper’s tour buses was tagged with graffiti including a homophobic slur while parked outside the CHI Health Center Omaha in Nebraska, where MGK will perform tonight.

Photos, obtained by TMZ, show his red bus spray-painted on both sides. One side reads, “Rap Devil F****t,” a reference to MGK’s Eminem diss track. On the other side is a drawing of an ejaculating penis.

MGK came to the city and they did this on bruh bus lol damn pic.twitter.com/eLsvp32YQu — Chris (@chrisc402) August 4, 2022

A woman was confronted by MGK’s security as she filmed the damage. “Omaha being Omaha,” she said. “Machine Gun Kelly is in town and somebody tagged his tour bus.”

An Omaha Police spokesperson tells Page Six there is an active investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made yet. The bus has been returned to its original condition and it’s unclear if charges will be filed.

“All of the spray paint was easily removed and there was no permanent damage to the tour bus,” said the spokesperson.

Just hours before the vandals struck, MGK posted an Instagram Story of his four tour buses painted in yellow, red, blue, and green. “Taking the power rangers to OMAHA,” he wrote.

MGK has not addressed the vandalism on social media. He is set to perform at Nebraska’s CHI Health Center tonight as part of his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”