News Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Mase Says He's Signing with Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records / 08.04.2022

Mase is going from Bad Boy to Death Row.

Amid his ongoing dispute with Diddy, the Harlem rap icon has announced that he is in talks to sign with Death Row Records, which was acquired by Snoop Dogg earlier this year.

The 46-year-old rapper posted a video while en route to meet with Snoop in L.A. and discuss the partnership.

“I’m out here to meet with Snoop so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records,” he said.

“I’ll be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row,” added Mase. “We gon’ get the Tupac thing rekindled. Let’s see where we go with that.”

Back in February, Snoop announced that he had acquired the legendary label, which was once home to Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, and Nate Dogg, and had plans to turn it into the first major “NFT label.”

Mase’s announcement comes after he publicly called out Diddy for shortchanging his royalty credits on songs including The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 hit “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

“I felt like I did more than I got credit for, more than what I got paid for,” Mase said during his appearance on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I never got paid what I was worth, and I never got the respect I was worth. So, this disdain that I got for Puff is more like you trying to keep me here, ni**a… I’m not here, all my peers are up here. All my peers are bosses.”

Mase also recently made headlines after Fivio Foreign claimed that he was only paid a $5000 bonus upon signing with Mase’s RichFish Records. However, Mase refuted the claim, saying that he helped Fivio secure a $750,000 payday from a joint venture with Columbia. He also let him keep all his publishing, touring, and merchandising.