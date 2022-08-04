Tracklistings NBA YoungBoy Reveals 'The Last Slimeto' Tracklist / 08.04.2022

NBA YoungBoy returns tonight with The Last Slimeto.

Just hours ahead of its release, the prolific rapper has revealed the tracklist. Thirteen of the 30 songs are already available to stream including his collaboration with Quavo, “Don’t Rate Me.” The album also includes appearances from Kehlani (“My Go To”) and Rod Wave (“Home Ain’t Home”).

This marks YoungBoy’s third release of 2022 following his mixtape Colors in January, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In March, he and DaBaby dropped their joint project Better Than You, which opened at No. 10.

Earlier in the week, YoungBoy announced that he had settled his issues with Atlantic Records and renewed his deal for a reported $60 million. The Last Slimeto was expected to be his final album for the label.

The Last Slimeto Tracklist

1. “I Know”

2. “Hold Your Own”

3. “Umm Hmm”

4. “Top Sound”

5. “My Time”

6. “Free Dem 5’s”

7. “My Go To” feat. Kehlani

8. “Lost Soul Survivor”

9. “F**k Da Industry”

10. “Kamikaze”

11. “Swerving”

12. “Stay the Same”

13. “Home Ain’t Home” feat. Rod Wave

14. “7 Days”

15. “Digital”

16. “Vette Motors”

17. “Slow Down”

18.”Don’t Rate Me” feat. Quavo

19. “Proof”

20. “4KT Baby”

21. “The North Bleeding”

22. “Loner Life”

23. “Acclaimed Emotions”

24. “Wagwan”

25. “Ghost”

26. “Nightfall”

27. “Holy”

28. “I Got the Bag”

29. “Mr. Grim Reaper”

30. “I Hate YoungBoy”