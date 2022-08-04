News Ne-Yo's Wife Files for Divorce, Claims He Had Child With Another Woman / 08.04.2022

Ne-Yo’s wife wants out of their marriage.

Just days after she publicly called him out for cheating, Crystal Renay has filed for divorce after six years of marriage, claiming that Ne-Yo recently fathered a child with another woman.

According to TMZ, Crystal filed divorce documents earlier this week in Atlanta, saying the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” The couple married in 2016 and shares three children–Shaffer, 6, Roman, 3, and Isabella, 1.

She lists the couple’s date of separation as July 22, 2022 and is asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, in addition to child support and alimony.

Over the weekend, Crystal accused the Grammy-winning singer of infidelity with multiple women over the course of eight years.

“8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them!” she wrote. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement.”

Ne-yo’s wife Crystal announces she’s leaving him again: “8 years of unknowingly sharing my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected” pic.twitter.com/iQczW0eO1h — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 31, 2022

Ne-Yo and Crystal married for the first time in February 2016 before announcing their separation four years later. In April, they remarried in a lavish Las Vegas ceremony.

Ne-Yo responded to the cheating accusations by asking for privacy while he deals with the “challenges” with his family.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he wrote. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”